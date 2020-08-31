Miss USA & Miss Teen USA to take place at Graceland in November

Miss USA is set for Monday, November 9th, and Miss Teen USA for Saturday, November 7th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Miss Universe Organization today announced that the 2020 MISS USA® and 2020 MISS TEEN USA® competitions will take place at Elvis Presley’s world-famous home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, this November.

MISS USA will air live on FYI,™ Monday, November 9 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. EST. MISS TEEN USA will stream live on the Miss Universe Organization social channels Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST. The AAA Four Diamond resort and hotel The Guest House at Graceland will be the host hotel.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis. While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA competitions to homes across America.”

In addition to individual tickets for sale, Graceland and the Miss Universe Organization have created limited-availability Experience Packages for fans of all ages, in compliance with local COVID-19 protocols. These packages will include multiple offerings, such as best-in-house seating to the MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA competitions, panel discussions with former winners and industry experts, exclusive events, Graceland Tours and Archives presentation, unique commemorative gifts and much more. For full Experience Package descriptions, and to purchase packages or individual show tickets, please visit www.graceland.com/missusa.

“Working with the Miss Universe Organization, a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals, is extremely important today,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings LLC. “We very much look forward to being part of the broadcast and events.”

At both MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA, women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete in multiple categories. The winner of Miss USA will move to New York City to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign, while Miss Teen USA will carry out her duties from her home state.

“Being Miss USA has afforded me the opportunity to be an advocate for issues that deserve attention, including criminal justice reform and racial inequality,” said reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. “I am proud to continue the legacy of national titleholders who speak up and encourage change, and I look forward to supporting the next Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in doing the same.”

