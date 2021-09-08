Mississippi State Historical Marker now stands at Elvis' Circle G Ranch in Horn Lake

Elvis Presley fans sponsored the new Mississippi State Historical Marker for the ranch.

HORN LAKE, Miss — There’s now a sign marking the legacy of Elvis Presley at his Circle G Ranch in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Elvis fans sponsored the new Mississippi State Historical Marker for the ranch, which the Circle G foundations said is the first Mississippi State marker to be sponsored internationally.

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday at the ranch. Horn Lake Mayor Alan Latimer and Elvis’ first cousin Donna Presley, who lived at the ranch for a time, were there to commemorate the occasion.

Elvis bought the ranch in 1967 and owned it through 1972.