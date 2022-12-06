New exhibit celebrates iconic Stax soul singer Isaac Hayes

‘Isaac Hayes: Black Moses Gives Back’ opens April 9 and runs through July 31, 2022 at MoSH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary Stax soul singer Isaac Hayes is the subject of a new exhibit coming to the Museum of Science and History in Memphis, opening next month.

‘Isaac Hayes: Black Moses Gives Back’ opens April 9 at MoSH and runs through July 31, 2022. Museum officials said the exhibit will feature Hayes’ collection of dashikis and his humanitarian work in Ghana and his hometown of Memphis.

Hayes was the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1972 for ‘Shaft’ the theme to the movie, for which he wrote the score.

Over the years, Hayes advocated for Civil Rights and celebrating Black culture.

“It is a fitting moment for the opening of this exhibit as this year’s International Memphis in May Festival is honoring Ghana,” says Raka Nandi, Director of Exhibits and Collections for MoSH. “Black Moses Gives Back will highlight the culture of Ghana and its people, as well as an important chapter in the life of one of Memphis’s most prominent citizens. We are excited for our visitors to learn more about what Isaac Hayes meant to Memphis and the world.”

