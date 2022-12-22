Memphis artist shines light on city in new HGTV show

Memphian Carl Hess is beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by a Memphian: artist Carl Hess is beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV.

“Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.

"Moving Memphis is not just a show to renovate a house to make a profit. It's a show to renovate a heart, a neighborhood, and a mindset. So, in this particular show I'm looking forward to galvanizing and recruiting patriots who want to take back their area, neighborhood, and invest in their own,” said Hess.