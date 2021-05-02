New Nashville museum traces history of Black music across genres

Unlike museums that focus on a genre or label, this museum is touted as the first to span multiple genres including gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and hip-hop. Gospel singer CeCe Winans, who serves as a national chair for the museum, says it was long overdue to honor African American music and the role it has played in America. The museum has 1,600 artifacts in the collection. Visitors can learn dance moves with a virtual instructor and sing "Oh Happy Day" with a choir.