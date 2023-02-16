Beyonce, Hall & Oates, New Edition? Vote for your favorites for National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long and varied list of performers are among those nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, John Legend, Burt Bacharach, New Edition, and Hall & Oates.
Fans can vote on their favorites through April 24, 2023, at www.rbhofvote.com. See the full list of nominees below.
The R&B Hall of Fame Foundation held is groundbreaking ceremony just last year in Marks, Mississippi, where it is building a state-of-the-art facility to celebrate rhythm and blues artists from around the world. 230 artists have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2013, including James Brown, Prince, B.B. King, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, and Whitney Houston.
The Hall of Fame will also honor four artists with special awards, given annually.
- The LaMont D. Robinson Founders Award
- The Aretha Franklin Lifetime Achievement Award
- The Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Living Legend Award
- The Mary Wilson Global Music Industry Award
The foundation is also planning another annual event beginning in 2024 called R&B Music Honors, to showcase the best of rhythm and blues today.
National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees:
- Beyonce-Singer
- Jay-Z-Rapper/Producer
- John Legend-Singer/Songwriter
- Berry Gordy-Music Executive/Songwriter
- Burt Bacharach-Composer/Songwriter/ Producer
- David Porter-Singer/Songwriter/ Producer
- New Edition-Group
- Recording Academy-Grammys
- Clive Davis-Music Executive
- Aaliyah-Singer
- Mary J. Blige-Singer
- Morris Day-Singer
- Dee Dee Warwick-Singer
- Dick Griffey-Music Executive
- Gerald Alston-Singer
- Anita Baker-Singer
- Roz Ryan-Singer
- Carla Thomas-Singer/Songwriter
- Hall & Oates-Group
- Janet Jackson-Singer
- Robert Brown-Music & Event Promoter
- Malaco Records-Record Company
- George Clinton-Performer/Songwriter
- Clyde McPhatter-Singer
- Brook Benton-Singer
- Jr Walker & The All-Stars
- Rufus Thomas-Singer
- The Isley Brothers-Group
- Frankie Beverly-Singer
- Mavis Staples-Singer
- Ruby Andrews-Singer
- Jeff Fox-Radio Personality
- Jermaine Dupri-Music Executive/Producer
- Chaka Khan-Singer
- Bel Biv DeVoe-Group
- Dee Dee Sharp-Singer
- SWV-Group
- King Arthur-Radio Personality
- Xscape-Group
- Latimore-Singer
- Willie Clayton-Singer
- Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes-Group
- Earth Wind & Fire-Group
- Peabo Bryson-Singer
- Tyrone Davis-Singer
- Sweet Boogie Productions-Music Production & Events
- Deniece Williams-Singer
- Luther "Skywalker" Campbell-Rapper/Music Executive/Songwriter
- The Stubbs Girls-Group
- Priscilla Price-Singer
- Freddie Jackson-Singer
- Gamble & Huff-Songwriters
- Jae The Gospelkidd-Radio Personality
- Average White Band-Group
- Blue Magic-Group
- Babyface-Singer/Songwriter
- Jodeci-Group
- G.C. Cameron-Singer
- Al Lindsey-Singer
- The Controllers-Group