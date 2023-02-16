Beyonce, Hall & Oates, New Edition? Vote for your favorites for National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The nominations are out, and fans can vote on who they want to see inducted through April 24, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long and varied list of performers are among those nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, John Legend, Burt Bacharach, New Edition, and Hall & Oates.

Fans can vote on their favorites through April 24, 2023, at www.rbhofvote.com. See the full list of nominees below.

The R&B Hall of Fame Foundation held is groundbreaking ceremony just last year in Marks, Mississippi, where it is building a state-of-the-art facility to celebrate rhythm and blues artists from around the world. 230 artists have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2013, including James Brown, Prince, B.B. King, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, and Whitney Houston.

The Hall of Fame will also honor four artists with special awards, given annually.

The LaMont D. Robinson Founders Award

The Aretha Franklin Lifetime Achievement Award

The Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Living Legend Award

The Mary Wilson Global Music Industry Award

The foundation is also planning another annual event beginning in 2024 called R&B Music Honors, to showcase the best of rhythm and blues today.

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees: