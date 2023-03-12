New Edition to bring Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, & Tank to Memphis in March 2023

Presale tickets go on sale starting Dec. 14, with tickets for the general public on Dec. 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mr. Telephone Man is calling all Candy Girls – New Edition is coming to Memphis. The Grammy-nominated R&B group is bringing its Legacy Tour to FedExForum on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale begins Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers. An American Express® Card Members presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m. CT.