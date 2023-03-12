New Edition to bring Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, & Tank to Memphis in March 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mr. Telephone Man is calling all Candy Girls – New Edition is coming to Memphis. The Grammy-nominated R&B group is bringing its Legacy Tour to FedExForum on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale begins Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers. An American Express® Card Members presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m. CT.
“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for “The Culture Tour,” although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid,” states Black Promoter Collective CEO Gary Guidry in a news release.