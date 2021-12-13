New Edition to take the stage at FedExForum in March, with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the show, which is set for March 13, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready Candy Girls: New Edition is headed to FedExForum in Memphis in March, with special guests Charlie Wilson and Jodeci.

Tickets for The Culture Tour go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the show, which is set for March 13, 2022. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum box office.

Starring all six members - Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill - this is the group’s first tour since 2014.

Most recently, New Edition performed at the American Music Awards in November, taking the stage in the “Battle of Boston” alongside New Kids on the Block.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Veteran R&B group, New Edition is bringing The Culture Tour to Memphis on Mar. 13, 2022, with the... Posted by FedExForum on Monday, December 13, 2021