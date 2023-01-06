New Elvis exhibit opens at Graceland, just in time for the 88th birthday celebrations

His daughter Lisa Marie Presley will be on hand for the festivities at Graceland Sunday.

There’s a new exhibit at Graceland, just in time for fans celebrating Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, and his daughter Lisa Marie Presley will be on hand for the festivities this weekend.

The ‘Making of Elvis’ exhibit is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis,’ which was released last year.

"Really give you an inside look at what Baz and his team did here in Memphis while they were researching to put the movie together,” said Angie Marchese with Archives and exhibits at Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Sunday, Jan. 8, which is Elvis’ birthday, Lisa Marie Presley will be at Graceland for the birthday proclamation and celebration opening the new exhibit. The birthday bash includes concerts, movies and panels for Elvis fans.