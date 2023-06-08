Nickelback will be rollin’ into Southaven in September

Presales begin June 9, and general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at ticketmaster.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rock band Nickelback is bringing its Get Rollin’ Tour to the Mid-South in September 2023. The band announced a date at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove on Sept. 17, 2023, with guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Presales begin June 9, and general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at ticketmaster.com.

Released in November 2022, Get Rollin’ was Nickelback’s first album in five years. They are set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13, 2023.

With band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, the band is known for hits such as “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.