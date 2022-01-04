x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Opera Memphis kicks off 30 Days of Opera for April 2022

ABC24’s Patrick Niedzwiedz headed to Memphis’ Health Science Park Friday for the first in a series of free events.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is back with its 30 Days of Opera in the Mid-South.

The program, which has been going for more than a decade, aims to bring music to the masses, with free opera performances throughout the city. It runs from April 1 through April 30, 2022.

This year includes performances at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, the Memphis Farmers Market, Overton Square, and Crosstown Concourse. There will also be full performances of At the Statue of Venus and the family opera The Playground King. Go to www.operamemphis.org for dates and locations.

At the free performances, Opera Memphis volunteers will be handing out business cards that can be redeemed for $10 tickets to other upcoming performances, and exclusive offers for first-time operagoers.

An amazing trip down memory lane with to our friends at Stax Music Academy, ABC24 Memphis, and the incredible Thompson...

Posted by Opera Memphis on Friday, April 1, 2022

RELATED: How Shelby County residents can get free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum to honor MLK Monday

RELATED: Memphis Music Hall of Fame celebrates 10-year anniversary

RELATED: Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tour dates, including BSMF, after drummer's death

In Other News

Go back in time at Jurassic Quest at the Renasant Convention Center