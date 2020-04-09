Orpheum to show "Get Up" September 9th to honor Chadwick Boseman

The event is free and general admission. You must pre-register due to social distancing restrictions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre will host a free screening of Get On Up on Wednesday, September 9th at 6pm to honor the life of Chadwick Boseman and provide a space for community healing.

“The devastating and sudden loss of icon and real-life superhero Chadwick Boseman was felt on a global and local level,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “After news broke of his passing over the weekend, several Orpheum staff members immediately expressed the need to provide a place for Memphians to grieve and process his untimely passing.”

This is a free, general admission event. Pre-registration is required as space is limited due to social distancing requirements. Groups of socially distanced seating will be marked off and will be available first come first served. Doors will open at 5pm and the film will start at 6pm. Get On Up is Rated PG-13. For more information and to register, visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete overview of the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.

Chadwick Boseman was passionate about the power of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Orpheum Theatre Group encourages you to donate to the HBCU of your choice. The Orpheum Theatre Group also believes in the importance of early detection cancer screenings. For more information about cancer awareness, prevention, treatment, and support, visit cancer.org.