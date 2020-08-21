Orpheum to begin screening movies August 28th

The first two films announced are Cast Away on Friday, August 28 and Harlem Nights on Friday, September 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that movies will be screened in the historic theatre beginning August 28.

“Because the Orpheum is such a large venue, we are able to open up 22% of our total capacity and still provide a comfortable, socially distanced movie-going experience,” said President & CEO Brett Batterson. “Watching movies at the Orpheum is such a beloved part of our programming, so I am happy that we are able to offer screenings once again.”

The first two films announced are Cast Away on Friday, August 28 and Harlem Nights on Friday, September 11. Both screenings start at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Movie titles and dates will be released on a regular basis and will be updated at orpheum-memphis.com/movie and the Orpheum’s social media channels.

Tickets are $8 and $6 for children 12 and younger. Buying in advance is encouraged due to limited capacity. All tickets are sold as general admission. Groups of socially distanced seating will be marked off and will be available first come first served.

Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete overview of the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.