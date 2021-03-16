Orpheum to host outdoors Candlelight Concerts in downtown Memphis

“With nice spring weather approaching, we are excited to reimagine our campus for an exclusive outdoor listening experience," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce Candlelight Concerts – An Outdoor Experience. Transforming the Front Street side of the campus, the Orpheum will present five outdoor limited-capacity concerts beginning in April. Tickets are available for purchase now.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Orpheum has looked for creative ways to welcome people back to our campus,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “With nice spring weather approaching, we are excited to reimagine our campus for an exclusive outdoor listening experience.”

Guests will enter through Main Street (between the Orpheum and the Halloran Centre) or through the entrance on Front Street to find a stage surrounded by hundreds of candles, socially distanced seating, food trucks, and bars.

CANDELIGHT CONCERTS SCHEDULE

*All concerts begin at 8pm.

Candlelight Concerts – An Outdoor Experience is generously sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust.

General admission tickets are $25 and available for purchase in advance online at orpheum-memphis.com. Tickets are sold in pairs. Each Candlelight Concerts event has limited capacity to ensure socially distanced seating. Masks are required. For a complete overview of the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.