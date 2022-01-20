Oxford's Double Decker Arts Festival returning after pandemic pause

The Double Decker festival is scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2022, in downtown Oxford, Mississippi.

OXFORD, Miss — An arts festival in north Mississippi will return this spring after being canceled two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will include arts demonstrations and musical performances around the courthouse square.

The festival was inspired by the double decker bus that the city imported from England in 1994.

Double Decker started with the bed of a pickup truck serving as the stage for music, and only hosted a handful of art and food vendors.

In recent years, the festival has attracted up to 60,000 people.

