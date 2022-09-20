x
Pentatonix to bring their holiday show to FedExForum in December

The show is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and tickets go on sale in a presale Thursday, Sept. 22, and to the general public Friday, Sept. 23.
Credit: FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While everyone is awaiting Halloween, it’s already time to start thinking about Christmas.

Acapella group Pentatonix is headed to FedExForum this December to celebrate the holidays with their A Christmas Spectacular Tour.

The show is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and features support act Girl Names Tom.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at tickermaster.com or the FedEXForum Box Office.

There will be an exclusive presale Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

