Pilobolus dances 'The Big Five-Oh' on the GPAC stage this weekend

The performance is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boundary pushing creative show is coming to the Memphis area. Pilobolus will perform this weekend at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

“Pilobolus is a contemporary dance company. They’re celebrating 50 years in dance, and they are one of the most famous companies in the United States,” said Emily Hefley, Director of Programming at GPAC.

This isn’t the group’s first time at GPAC.

“They have been here seven times on our stage because our audiences love them so much,” said Hefley.

“They are 50 years old this season and they’re celebrating by going on this tour called The Big Five-Oh. They are going to be performing a mixture of old repertory pieces that are from the 1970s and 1980s along with new pieces that have been choreographed in the past season,” said Hefley.