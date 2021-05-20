Priscilla Presley to appear at Elvis Week 2021 at Graceland

Taking place August 11-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The video above is from January 2020.

Elvis Week™ 2021 will mark the 44th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and with many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Graceland® is preparing for a huge gathering of thousands of Elvis fans and friends following last year’s primarily virtual event. Taking place August 11-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland has just announced that Priscilla Presley will make a special appearance during Elvis Week 2021 at ELVIS IN CONCERT on August 16 and CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS on August 17 at the Graceland Soundstage, in addition to attending the exclusive, first-time ever cocktail party on Graceland’s Back Lawn for Elvis Week Platinum Package Holders on August 17.

A limited amount of Platinum Elvis Week Packages including the exclusive cocktail party are still available for purchase online at ElvisWeek.com.

Graceland has also added several additional guests to the Elvis Week line-up, including Dixie Locke Emmons at Conversations on Elvis on August 17; Sam Thompson, Norbert Putnam and David Briggs at Conversations on Elvis on August 14; and Charles Stone at Fan Celebration on August 16. Other Elvis Week confirmed guests include TCB Band members James Burton and Glen Hardin, Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, Charlie McCoy, Terry Mike Jeffrey, Ultimate ETA Contest winners, and many more!

In addition, The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel, in the heart of the action and home to many of the week’s shows, announced that all guests booked at the hotel for at least two nights during Elvis Week 2021, will receive exclusive access to a special early bird rate and hotel pre-sale for Elvis Week 2022, the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing. This exclusive access to booking for Elvis Week 2022 will ensure fans can stay on the Graceland campus during this banner anniversary year, when the hotel has historically sold out well in advance. Fans can visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make their room reservations now for Elvis Week 2021.

Thousands of fans will participate in the cornerstone event, the CANDLELIGHT VIGIL, on Sunday, August 15, at Graceland’s front gate. Elvis music sets the tone of the evening as fans walk up the driveway to Meditation Garden. This event lasts throughout the night as thousands of participants gather on Elvis Presley Boulevard listening to music, remembering Elvis, and enjoying the memorials that are created by fans along the street. The Candlelight Vigil Ceremony will also be available to watch online.

Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2021, starting with ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds, featuring Elvis tribute artists from around the world competing for the 2021 title, and THE ULTIMATE RETURN, a live concert featuring past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners. Other Elvis tribute artist events include AN AFTERNOON WITH CODY RAY SLAUGHTER and two acoustic afternoon ELVIS UNPLUGGED - STARRING DEAN Z & FRIENDS shows. Click here for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.

The Elvis Week 2021 line-up also includes a live concert experience ELVIS IN CONCERT featuring on-screen performances by Elvis himself, backed on stage by a live band with special appearances by Priscilla Presley and TCB Band members guitarist James Burton and piano player Glen Hardin, backed by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials. New this year, another live concert will be the NASHVILLE MARATHON SESSIONS 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT celebrating Elvis’ Nashville Marathon Sessions at RCA’s Studio B with musicians James Burton, Norbert Putnam, David Briggs, and Charlie McCoy.

Additional Elvis Week 2021 events include CONVERSATIONS ON ELVIS featuring Elvis’ friends, family and those who knew him best; AN AFTERNOON WITH ELVIS’ PIANO MAN GLEN HARDIN; a GOSPEL BRUNCH featuring Terry Blackwood and The Imperials; special GRACELAND STABLE TOURS; and A TRIBUTE TO SUN STUDIO FEATURING JOHN PAUL KEITH. In addition, the week will also feature nightly parties including CLUB ELVIS – HAWAIIAN-STYLE, a BLUE HAWAII LUAU celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie, and the live music pavilion at the Graceland Exhibition Center that will feature continuous live entertainment and a comfortable area for fans to recharge and reconnect.

For a complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to Elvis Week™ 2021.

COVID-19 Protocols will be in place for all events in accordance with the current Shelby County Health Directive in place at the time of the event. Find out more about our current Graceland's COVID-19 Protocols.

All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.