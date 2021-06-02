Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to FedExForum in July

Tickets for the Bluff City Classic go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a record-setting first event inside FedExForum in 2020, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) returns to the banks of the Mississippi for the second straight year on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The first touring event at FedExForum since March of 2020, PBR’s Bluff City Classic brings America’s original extreme sport back to Memphis. Tickets for the Bluff City Classic go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office. There will also be an exclusive online presale on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. – Sunday, June 6, at 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and by connecting with FedExForum on Twitter and Instagram (@FedExForum) or ‘liking’ FedExForum on Facebook.

After a four-year hiatus from the Bluff City before 2020, the 2021 Bluff City Classic marks the second PWVT visit to FedExForum in as many years. Bringing the world’s toughest athletes face-to-face with the rankest bulls, the two-round event packs all the thrills, spills and white-knuckle action into one heart-racing night. Bull riders from around the globe will be walking Beale Street searching for their own fame and fortune as the 2021 Bluff City Classic Champion. Thousands of dollars, points towards a PBR World Championship, and all-important bragging rights are on the line for the 40 riders in Memphis.

PBR veteran Fabiano Vieira (Perola, Brazil) hoisted the buckle in Memphis once the dirt settled in February 2020. For highlights from PBR’s 2020 visit to Memphis, click here.

Turning in a perfect 2-for-2 performance, Vieira jumped to No. 10 in the world rankings with the victory. Premier series regulars Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil) and Rubens Barbosa (Iaciara, Brazil) rounded out the Top 5 at the 2020 event.

The 2021 PWVT season is scheduled to culminate at the 2021 PWVT Finals in Las Vegas. While in the Entertainment Capital of the World, the 2021 PWVT champion will don the cherished gold buckle and receive an automatic bid to the 2021 PBR World Finals.

Former PWVT champions include some of the top riders on Earth today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016), Jose Vitor Leme (2019) and most recently Mason Taylor (2020).

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can now purchase PBR Elite Experiences, which provide a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt.

