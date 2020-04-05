x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

entertainment-news

QUIZ: What 'Star Wars' character are you?

"May the 4th be with you." It started as a simple pun, but is now a global holiday celebrating all things Star Wars.

COLORADO, USA — It's one of the better days on a Star Wars' fan's calendar: May 4.

If you don't know, Monday marks Star Wars Day due to the date pun on the phrase "May the Force Be With You."

We made a quiz to help you find out which Star Wars character you are.

Mobile users, take the quiz here: bit.ly/1I3hALl.

RELATED: This Colorado home is strong with the force

RELATED: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' coming to Disney+ on May 4

RELATED: Online petition calls for Baby Yoda emoji

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

PHOTOS: Star Wars Fandom Around the Globe

1 / 21
FREDERIC J. BROWN
A Star Wars fan shows her tattoo while attending the opening day of the 25th Star Wars Convention on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California (Photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images).

SUGGESTED VIDEOSScience is Cool

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

PHOTOS | Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

1 / 17
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
"Star Wars" film franchise cast member Mark Hamill, center, addresses the crowd as fellow cast member Billy Dee Williams, left, and Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger look on during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN