Radiate Positivity! Bonnaroo postponed until September

Headliners this year "Down on the Farm" include Tame Impala and Lizzo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bonnaroo credo is "Radiate Positivity!"

Keep that in mind now that the huge Tennessee festival has announced it's going to be postponed from June until September.

The exact dates now are Sept. 24-27. The annual outdoor gathering draws more than 60,000 people of all ages to its farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Festival organizers said they're moving it back out of an abundance of caution with the threat of the coronavirus and the need to observe social distancing.

It's not a surprise considering other major festivals also are rescheduling including Glastonbury in England. Many area indoor concerts also have been scrubbed or delayed including the Foo Fighters concert that had been set to go April 20 here in Knoxville.

"All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates," the 'Roo stated on its website Wednesday.

"Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts."

Headliners this year were to include Tame Impala and Lizzo. Past performers have included Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Radiohead, Elton John and Paul McCartney.

"Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall." The message is signed with a heart and "Bonnaroo."