Rapper Lil' Keke talks new motivational book & new music with Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Houston rapper Lil' Keke is best know for being one of the pioneers of chopped and screwed music. During his 25 year hip hop career, he’s also created music with known Memphis artists like Yo Gotti, Juicy J, and Project Pat.

Since then, rapper-turned-entrepreneur has built his own businesses and he said it’s time to help the youth do the same.

Wednesday, the hip hop legend released his first book titled LGND TLK "The Fastest Way To A Fresh Start." The self-help motivational book talks about various topics like discipline, and is filled with lessons he’s learned along the way.

“As long as you've got the desire, fire, ambition, and drive - go after it, because a lot of people have talent but don't have drive. They don't have the drive to get it done,” Lil' Keke said.

The rapper also has a new song releasing this summer with Memphis artist Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia called “Holy." He said Memphis has always been one of his favorite places to work and create music. Once Juicy J heard the song, he said he wanted to be a part of it.

"When he heard the track, he was like I got to get on that one. So he put a verse on it and we were supposed to shoot the video for it, but I'm a car guy and I didn't want to do it until I had my car ready. One of my cars are about to be ready so we're going to shoot the video before the summer is up," Lil' Keke said.