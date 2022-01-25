Police: Rapper Slim Jxmmi attacked girlfriend in Miami

Aaquil Brown performs under the name Slim Jxmmi in the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, which began in Tupelo, Mississippi.

MIAMI — Police said rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami after attacking the mother of his young child during an argument.

Aaquil Brown performs under the name Slim Jxmmi in the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

The group was started by Brown and his brother in Tupelo, Mississippi. They're best known for their single "Black Beatles."

The woman told Miami police she'd confronted Brown on Monday night about a woman he was following on social media. She said he attacked her several hours later after returning from a bar.