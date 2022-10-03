x
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted

Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of the Hall of Fame.
Credit: National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi.

Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of the Hall of Fame. Ernest Withers Jr. also accepted the posthumous induction award for his father, the iconic photographer who documented much of the Civil Rights movement.

Floyd became the first artist to perform at the new site, as he spontaneously performed his classic Knock on Wood for the attendees.

Founder and CEO LaMont 'ShowBoat’ Robinson received the key to the city of Marks as they gathered with shovels to break ground on the 5-acre site which will honor R&B legends of the past, present, and future.

The groundbreaking begins the major fundraising phase for the project.

