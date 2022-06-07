Rick Springfield is coming to the Graceland stage this fall

The musician and actor known for hits like ‘Jesse’s Girl’ will hit the Graceland Soundstage Oct. 29, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rick Springfield is headed to Memphis. The musician and actor known for hits like ‘Jesse’s Girl’ will hit the Graceland Soundstage Oct. 29, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. CT. at https://www.gracelandlive.com/rick-springfield or by calling 877-777-0606.

Springfield joins a long list of upcoming shows for Graceland Live:

June 11 – Brian Regan

June 17 – A Boy Named Tom

June 18 – Collective Soul

June 22 – Mt. Joy

June 28 – Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and Platters

July 30 – The Righteous Brothers

August 25 – Ted Nugent

August 27 – Oliver Tree

September 10 – Daughtry

September 23 – Robert Cray (rescheduled date)

September 24 – The War On Drugs

September 29 - Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

September 30 – Rumours

October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

October 7 - Postmodern Jukebox

October 10 – Wallows

October 29 – Rick Springfield - NEW

November 12 – Tauren Wells

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performances also get free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show.