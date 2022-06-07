Rick Springfield is coming to the Graceland stage this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rick Springfield is headed to Memphis. The musician and actor known for hits like ‘Jesse’s Girl’ will hit the Graceland Soundstage Oct. 29, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. CT. at https://www.gracelandlive.com/rick-springfield or by calling 877-777-0606.
Live Feed subscribers are eligible for pre-sales and other exclusive promotions and giveaways.
Springfield joins a long list of upcoming shows for Graceland Live:
- June 11 – Brian Regan
- June 17 – A Boy Named Tom
- June 18 – Collective Soul
- June 22 – Mt. Joy
- June 28 – Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and Platters
- July 30 – The Righteous Brothers
- August 25 – Ted Nugent
- August 27 – Oliver Tree
- September 10 – Daughtry
- September 23 – Robert Cray (rescheduled date)
- September 24 – The War On Drugs
- September 29 - Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
- September 30 – Rumours
- October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
- October 7 - Postmodern Jukebox
- October 10 – Wallows
- October 29 – Rick Springfield - NEW
- November 12 – Tauren Wells
Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performances also get free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show.
Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.