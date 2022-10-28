His publicist said Judith, Lewis’ seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87, according to his publicist.

The publicist said Judith, Lewis’ seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid,” according to the news release.

Lewis suffered from various illnesses throughout the last few years, and was bed ridden in early October when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Kris Kristofferson accepted the honor in his stead, then drove to the Mid-South to see Lewis and present the award to the icon, according to Lewis’ official Facebook page.

Known for hits like, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,’ Lewis was an icon of Country and Rock and Roll for decades.

On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Jerry Lee was too ill... Posted by Jerry Lee Lewis on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

While he called Nesbitt, Mississippi home in his final years, Lewis was born in Faraday, Louisiana in 1935. He learned to play piano at the age of nine, when he was 21.

He landed a job at Memphis, his iconic Sun Studios And it was there where he Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins famously recorded a jam session, which came to be known as the Million Dollar Quartet. In fact, Lewis was the Quartet’s longest living member.

ABC24 last interviewed him in April of 2013, days before opening of the Jerry Lee Lewis café and Honky Tonk on Beale Street.

Lewis opened the hotspot to celebrate the rockabilly culture he helped create when he burst onto the scene with his 1957 hit ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,’ showcasing his trademark high energy style and charisma.

Dubbed ‘The Killer,’ the aggressive and enthusiastic entertainer was known for kicking over his piano bench and playing standing up.

Following ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ the skyrocketing trajectory of his early career veered off course in 1958, when news surfaced that his third marriage was to his 13-year-old cousin, Mya Regale Brown. They claimed she was 20-years-old.

In the fallout of the scandal, Lewis' career was never the same.

His legacy was cemented in his early success in the 1960s and 70s. He did live tours and cut Country albums in the following years.