Sam Hunt to perform at Landers Center September 24th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Landers Center today announced tickets to a stellar concert featuring Sam Hunt will go on sale Friday, May 14. The show is set for Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., and includes an opening act that will be announced at a later date.

This is Sam Hunt’s first visit to Southaven, Mississippi, since his career began in 2015 with the release of his chart-topping album, “Montevallo.” The collection went triple platinum and logged four No.1 Billboard Country Airplay singles, a first for a male’s first album in the history of the genre. The quartet of singles, “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and “Break Up in a Small Town” also enjoyed crossover success as they cracked the top 30 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Attendees can expect to enjoy hits from his debut album, as well as songs from his second studio album released last month, “SOUTHSIDE.”

“We cannot wait to host Sam Hunt come Sept. 24 at Landers Center,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center’s executive director. “Every concert we have the privilege of announcing is just another sign that we are slowly but surely getting back to a more normal way of life. Mid-Southerners love music and we’re thrilled to help bring them the chance to hear talented, well-known artists like Sam Hunt. This is going to be one heck of a show!”

In an effort to expedite foot traffic and allow for more separation between guests and staff at entry points, Landers Center implemented a clear bag policy in early 2021. Concertgoers may bring clear bags, such as backpacks, drawstring bags, fanny packs and one-gallon plastic bags, no larger than 12 inches long, 6 inches wide and 12 inches deep into the arena. Small clutch purses no larger than 4 and a half inches by 6 and a half inches will also be permitted. All bags will be checked at entry points by security personnel, including those required for medical purposes. If medical bags do not adhere to size and type requirements, special exceptions will be made after proper inspection.

Tickets start at $40.50 and will be on at Landers Center’s box office and at Ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, May 14. For more information, please visit www.landerscenter.com.