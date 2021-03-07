Special screening held for Memphis documentary 'United Front: The People's Convention 1991'

The film chronicles how Memphis' Black community banded together to select Dr. Herenton to successfully run for mayor of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 19-91 Dr. Willie Herenton became the first Black mayor in Memphis history. 30 years later, there's a new documentary celebrating the historic accomplishment.

A special screening for United Front: The People's Convention 1991 was held Saturday at the MVP3 Movie Theaters in southeast Memphis.

The film chronicles how Memphis's Black community banded together to select Dr. Herenton to successfully run for mayor of Memphis. No political parties were involved, and the power brokers of the day were forced to accept and implement the will of the people.

“There were a lot of great people - just basic everyday people- yet they were great people who sacrificed, who committed, who fought the good fight against all odds. They told us there was no way - it was dangerous, no way it could be done, and we did it,” said Anniece Robinson, the film’s Executive Producer.