Shark Tank is casting for Season 13 right now, but the process is completely online

The application and casting process has moved online for the 13th Season

IOWA, USA — Calling all entrepreneurs: "Shark Tank" on ABC is in the process of casting their 13th season, and this year they are making it easier than ever because it is all online.

"I would absolutely say that Shark Tank makes dreams come true," Supervising Casting Manager Mindy Zemrak said.

The show has seen many individuals getting creative and emerging from a year of hardships.

"There's a lot of entrepreneurs that are emerging from this pandemic, creating new things, business, products, and what have you," Zemrak added. "I hope that our show is able to continue to propel those entrepreneurs forward and continue to help them."

But with COVID restrictions in place, they are switching up how they are conducting auditions this year. Normally they would be traveling all around the country doing open calls. But now everything is online.

It starts with simply filling out a form online.

But without an initial in-person interview, it is more important than ever to make your product stand out.

"We get this all the time which is 'How am I supposed to stand out when I'm filling out a form online?" Zemrak said.

She suggests focusing on three things about your product:

What your company or product is

How it is different or unique

How it stands out from any other competitors, especially if you have sales or a prototype

But also make sure to tell your story as an entrepreneur. Share details about yourself, your journey and what is at stake for making your business or idea successful.

The deadline for submissions is mid-July, "Shark Tank" says it is better to submit sooner than later. The more applications they accept for the next round of auditions, the fewer open slots that will be available.

"If you are an entrepreneur and you are looking for an investment to take your company or business to the next step, whatever that next step may be, "Shark Tank" may be a great platform," Zemrak said.

A fun behind-the-scenes fact about the "Sharks": Barbra Corcoran is a big prankster, especially with Kevin O'Leary. And during breaks between pitches the crew usually plays music and the hosts dance around the studio. Mr. wonderful is known for his "shark fin" dance.