Put on your green! The St. Patrick's Parade on Beale Street is back

The 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade will be held the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 12th, at 3 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready! The big St. Patrick’s Parade on Beale Street is back!

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stripped-down celebrations in 2021, the 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade will be held the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 12th, at 3 p.m.

“We’re thinking of this as the kickoff to spring and, hopefully, all things normal,” says Silky O’Sullivan’s owner Joellyn Sullivan in a news release. “This is the beginning of our path out of the pandemic.”

The parade is presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association and named for the late Beale Street restaurateur and Memphis’ 'King of the Irish,” Thomas “Silky” Sullivan. It is the largest St. Patrick’s observance in the Mid-South.

The parade is part of a week-long celebration, including a motor caravan to pick up visiting dignitaries on March 10th, the Africa in April Salutes Ireland luncheon on March 11th, and the pub crawl and raising of the goat on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

Parade-goers and merchants are asked to comply with all current COVID requirements and antiseptic washing stations will be set up all along Beale.

The parade is free and open to the public.

Applications to participate are still being accepted. Find it HERE.