Stax Records co-founder Jim Stewart to be posthumously honored with Grammy Trustees Award

Stewart is being honored with a Trustees Award , which the Recording Academy said is presented “to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording. (Through 1983, the award also included performers).

According to the Recording Academy’s website: “Jim Stewart founded Stax Records and produced some of the greatest rhythm and blues (R&B) records of the 1960s. He was instrumental in launching the careers of Otis Redding, the Bar-Kays, Isaac Hayes, Eddie Floyd, Booker T. & the M.G.s, the Staple Singers, Johnnie Taylor, Albert King, Rufus and Carla Thomas, and hundreds of others. With Stewart at the helm, Stax moved some 800 singles and 300 albums, placing more than 167 hit songs in the Top 100 on the pop charts, and a staggering 243 hits in the Top 100 R&B charts. Stewart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 by Steve Cropper of Booker T. & the M.G.'s, and Sam Moore of Sam & Dave. In 2012, he was also among the first class of inductees to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.”