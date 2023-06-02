Stax Museum of American Soul Music launches worldwide song contest highlighting mental health

Called "The Road to Memphis," the contest is meant to showcase talent and how artist express emotion through music.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stax Museum of American Soul Music launched a global song contest Friday aimed at tackling the stigma of mental health.

Called "The Road to Memphis,” the contest is meant to showcase talent while expressing emotion through music, promoting mental health, and creating more access to free care sessions for musicians and songwriters.

Those interested in submitting a song for the contest can do so here.

The international contest was launched in partnership with Memphis City Council, Memphis Tourism, Stax Music Academy, and the UK Parliament.

One contestant explained why she entered the contest.

"I just want to help other people with my music," said Lauren Sanders. "It just helps to know that I'm helping other people through my music and my lifestyle."

Finalists in the song contest will perform in Memphis this November. The winner of the contest will receive professional recording assistance.

Co-founders of the Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) make up two of the members of the management team behind the contest.