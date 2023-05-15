Stand Back! Gold Dust Woman Stevie Nicks is coming to Memphis

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform at FedExForum on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, and tickets go on sale this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary musician and songwriter Stevie Nicks is bringing her latest tour to Memphis in October.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform at FedExForum on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as she hits stages across the U.S. on the second leg of her ‘Live In Concert’ tour.

General and Official Platinum public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. The LiveNation presale and Official Platinum presale begin Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. through 10 a.m. that night. Find more HERE.

