Stand Back! Gold Dust Woman Stevie Nicks is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary musician and songwriter Stevie Nicks is bringing her latest tour to Memphis in October.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform at FedExForum on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as she hits stages across the U.S. on the second leg of her ‘Live In Concert’ tour.
General and Official Platinum public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. The LiveNation presale and Official Platinum presale begin Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. through 10 a.m. that night. Find more HERE.
STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
*Additional Dates in Bold
- Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Tue Aug 08 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
- Sat Aug 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Tue Aug 15 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wed Sep 27 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Oct 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Wed Oct 04 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
- Sat Oct 28 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
- Wed Nov 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
- Sat Nov 04 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center
- Tue Nov 07 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Nov 29 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Sat Dec 02 — Inglewood, CA — The Kia Forum
- Tue Dec 05 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
- Tue Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Fri Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center