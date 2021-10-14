Submit your videos now for Memphis Youth Got Talent

If you want to take part, submit a one-minute video showcasing your child’s talent. Then send it to the city of Memphis. The deadline is October 30, 2021.

"The youth have some many different talents and things they like to showcase, whether it is poetry or singing or dancing, and the students showcase themselves and their personality through the music. And we like to give students a platform to showcase that and to show them who they are through their talent,” said Seria Ross, MPLOY Program Specialist City of Memphis.