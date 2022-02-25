‘Syncopated Ladies’ bring tap-dancing extravaganza to the Orpheum Theatre

The group is also hosting a free community dance workshop on Saturday, February 26th at 3 p.m. at the Halloran Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From Good Morning America to tv and film credits as long as a CVS receipt, sisters Chloe and Maude Arnold have made a BIG name for themselves around the world.

This weekend they're bringing their tap-dancing sensation ‘Syncopated Ladies’ to the Orpheum Theatre.

They talked to us about the excitement around the Memphis performance, the history of tap and even the opportunity to choreographer for Beyoncé on multiple occasions. They also acknowledge the significance of closing Black history Month in a city with such deep-seeded ties to the Civil Rights Movement.

The Syncopated Ladies is an all-female tap-dancing band with a concert that is something you've never seen before, because you get to experience the stories of each tapdancing woman, by way of her monologue, but also through multimedia.

Both sisters went to film school at Columbia, and they use these skills to showcase and tell each woman's story throughout the show from beginning to end, through both the language of tap and through spoken word.

The group is also hosting a FREE community dance workshop on Saturday, February 26th at 3 p.m. at the Halloran Center. All ages and abilities are welcome ahead of the show Saturday night. Registration is required. More details HERE.

For more information on these fabulous Syncopated Ladies click HERE and for information and tickets to their performance Saturday Night at 7:30pm click HERE.