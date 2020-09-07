Tennessee Capitol flags to be lowered Friday in memory of Charlie Daniels

One of his most iconic hits, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," was released in 1979. He was also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend, Charlie Daniels, died Monday at 83 years old. According to a statement from his publicist, he was at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee after suffering a stroke.

State leaders are honoring him by lowering the flags at the Capitol from sunrise to sunset Friday. His funeral services will be held on the same day at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Open visitation was held on Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Police said local Honor Guards performed a casket watch throughout the visitation. A patriotic-themed service was also held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the funeral home featuring Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and others.

"There have been many tributes to Charlie Daniels regarding his incredible talent, his iconic talent, his straight-talk approach," Governor Bill Lee said during a press conference on Wednesday. "But for me, I'm most impressed by his legacy of faith."

Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry who played at the White House, at the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East. One of his most iconic hits, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," was released in 1979.