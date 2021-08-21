x
Tennessee radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID-19

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death in a tweet Saturday.
Credit: SuperTalk 99.7 WTN
Phil Valentine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death in a tweet Saturday. 

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it. 

He said he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn't die.

