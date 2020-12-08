TN Senate honors life & legend of music legend Charlie Daniels

Daniels, 83, died after suffering a stroke in July.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed a resolution Tuesday honoring the life of country and rock music legend Charlie Daniels.

The resolution states "that we celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, even as we mourn his passing, and reflect fondly upon his impeccable character and indelible legacy as one of the greatest and most enduring country music artists of his generation."

Daniels, 83, died after suffering a stroke in July.

It goes on to say "that we express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Daniels."