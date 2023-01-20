Trevor Noah from 'The Daily Show' brings 2023 tour to the Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedian Trevor Noah is going ‘Off The Record’, bringing his 2023 tour to Memphis in May 2023.
Noah will bring his Off The Record tour to The Orpheum in downtown Memphis on May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at LiveNation.com.
The stop if one of 40 scheduled for next year for The Daily Show host across the U.S.
TREVOR NOAH: OFF THE RECORD 2023 TOUR DATES:
* Rescheduled Show | ^ Not a Live Nation Date
- January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
- March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre^
- April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur^
- April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre^
- April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*
- April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center*
- May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
- May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
- May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
- November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
- November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic