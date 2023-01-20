Trevor Noah from 'The Daily Show' brings 2023 tour to the Orpheum

Noah will bring his Off The Record tour to The Orpheum in downtown Memphis on May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedian Trevor Noah is going ‘Off The Record’, bringing his 2023 tour to Memphis in May 2023.

Noah will bring his Off The Record tour to The Orpheum in downtown Memphis on May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at LiveNation.com.

The stop if one of 40 scheduled for next year for The Daily Show host across the U.S.

TREVOR NOAH: OFF THE RECORD 2023 TOUR DATES:

* Rescheduled Show | ^ Not a Live Nation Date