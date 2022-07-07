How to take part in Elvis Week 2022 without leaving your home

Virtual Elvis Week 2022 – Live from Graceland runs August 9-16 online. Here's how to purchase a pass.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Can’t get to Graceland for Elvis Week 2022 in August? Then check out the Virtual Elvis Week.

Virtual Elvis Week 2022 – Live from Graceland runs August 9-16. It features live concerts, special guests, and special fan experiences. There will be a Gospel Concert, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Contests. Elvis in Concert, and more.

Elvis Presley Enterprises said there are three pass options for Virtual Elvis Week: Super Fan Pass, Tribute Artist Pass, and Legacy Pass. All shows included within each pass can be watched live and re-watched for seven days after the show.