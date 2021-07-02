WATCH: Blues legend Bobby Rush joins other Memphis musicians & Rhodes College students for special rendition of “America the Beautiful”

The video was released on the Rhodes College YouTube channel for the 4th of July weekend, under Rhodes’ “New Arboretum Records” label.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just in time for Independence Day celebrations, the Mike Curb Institute for Music at Rhodes College teamed up with Mid-South blues legend Bobby Rush and other Memphis musicians Eddie Cotton for a special rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The video was released on the Rhodes College YouTube channel for the 4th of July weekend, under Rhodes’ “New Arboretum Records” label.

Rhodes College has been partnering with Bobby Rush for over a decade and named him the first Curb Visiting Scholar in the Arts in 2014. Despite suffering from COVID-19 in 2020, he and Rhodes continued their collaboration through the pandemic. Rush visited Curb Institute classes via Zoom in the Fall of 2020 and during the past Spring semester he visited campus again to work with students. It culminated in a recording session at Royal Studios with Boo Mitchell in March 2021 where they recorded "America the Beautiful."

“Offering students firsthand experience in the music industry with a legend like Bobby Rush, in addition to the numerous community partners and professionals who contributed to the project, is what the Curb Institute is all about. In many ways it is a uniquely Rhodes and uniquely Memphis opportunity, and we are grateful” says director of the Mike Curb Institute for Music Dr. John Bass.

In recognition of his 10-year commitment to the college and mentorship of over 100 students, Rhodes awarded him with the Honorary Doctorate of Humanities Degree at the 2021 Commencement.

Describing his hope for the song, Bobby Rush says, “let’s celebrate America the Beautiful in every voice!”

The newly-released single, "America the Beautiful," can be heard here.