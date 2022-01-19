x
W.C. Handy, Sam Cooke, Ida B. Wells among those to be inducted into Mississippi museum's Hall of Fame

Also on the list for honors at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience are Alice Walker and Marty Stuart.
Credit: Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience

MERIDIAN, Miss — Three musicians and two writers will be inducted into the hall of fame at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience

The museum in Meridian is also known as the MAX. 

Museum leaders were at the state Capitol in Jackson on Monday to announce the inductees. 

They are the late soul singer Sam Cooke, from Clarksdale; the late blues composer W.C. Handy, also from Clarksdale; country music singer and musician Marty Stuart, from Philadelphia; "The Color Purple" author Alice Walker, who lived and worked in Jackson in the 1960s and '70s; and the late journalist and abolitionist Ida B. Wells, from Holly Springs.

Today, we had the pleasure of announcing our 2022 Class of Hall of Fame Inductees! These five Mississippians are so...

Posted by The MAX - The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

