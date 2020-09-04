We are Memphis hosts “Virtual Soul” Instagram events in April

The online events feature Memphis chefs, DJs, spoke word poets, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the spirit of social distancing and making the most of the quarantine, We Are Memphis presents “Virtual Soul,” a series of Instagram Live events representing the best of Memphis culture and all the ways our soulful city defines it.

On Thursdays and Saturdays through the month of April, We Are Memphis Instagram followers can experience an all-Memphis lineup of chefs, DJs, spoken word poetry, tastemakers, and more, all for free and from the comfort of their own homes.

Dates and events are as follows:

Soul is Strong: April 9 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring Jessica Jones (@millenialfitchick), get sweaty and turn up your endorphins with an easy to follow, at-home workout.

Club Soul: April 11 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring Jared Boyd (@jaredjaybboyd), Club Soul will stream a live set by the popular DJ Bizzle Bluebland.

Soul is Flavor: April 16 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring Chef Eli Townsend (@bychefeli), followers can experience a cooking demo by a one of Memphis’ most innovative young chefs.

Soul is Poetic: April 18 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring Tonya Dyson (@tonyareneedyson), tune in for a virtual version of her beloved spoken word poetry night, The Word, with special guests.

Soul is Social: April 23 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring Tori Thompson (@itsteatimewithtori), this tea-time chat and Instagram takeover of We Are Memphis will cover all things pop culture.

Club Soul: April 25 @ 7:00 PM CST Featuring DJ Tootz (@djtootz901), Club Soul part two will stream a live set by one of Memphis’ beloved DJ duos

