Weird Al is returning to Memphis with October show at Graceland

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021, for the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour at the Soundstage at Graceland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weird Al fans, listen up. The musician known for his pop parody’s is coming back to the Memphis area.

The tour is Yankovic’s return to the state after his 2019 Strings Attached Tour, where he performed with a full symphony orchestra each night.

According to the news release, Weird Al is promising a different set list each night, with no two shows the same. And he plans to feature some of his original non-parody material, and the show will be “bare-bones - no costumes, no props, no video screens… just Al and his band.”

The show will also feature special guest comedian Emo Phillips.

Psssst! Tour dates are up!https://t.co/r2poJlEIH2 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 3, 2021

COVID safety policy from Graceland Live

"The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the following regulations:

All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue, OR will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card. Unvaccinated fans under 5 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Graceland's mask policy is in accordance with the most current Shelby County Health Department directive and is subject to change. At this time, masks are recommended, but not required, to be worn indoors by guests attending our shows."