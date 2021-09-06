West Memphis to honor music history with new Blues Depot

The new West Memphis Music and Blues Depot is planned for the old train depot on Broadway.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and B.B. King used Memphis as a springboard to launch their careers. But West Memphis, Arkansas, played a big role as well.

They were some of the first artists featured on KWAM radio back in the 1940s and 1950s.

Now, West Memphis’ mayor is touting a new project to elevate that history. Marco McClendon posted on Facebook about a new West Memphis Music and Blues Depot.

It will include space for live entertainment, food trucks, and digital billboards that tell the history of music in the city.

The development is planned for the old train depot on Broadway.