Who is Verlinda Johnson Henning? Memphis native wins on Jeopardy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is celebrating a big win on “Jeopardy” after being the only contestant who got the correct answer during Monday's final round.

Verlinda Johnson Henning defeated her two opponents - one of them the defending champion - to earn a victory during her debut appearance.

The category was "Golden Age Actresses" and the clue was "in 2013, the Victoria and Albert Museum acquired her archives, including letters from Laurence Olivier and Tennessee Williams."

Henning had $15,000 and wagered $2,500, and got the correct answer with “Who is Vivien Leigh?”

Congratulations!