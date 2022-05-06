x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Tommy Castro is a big winner at Blues Music Awards in Memphis

The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held its annual ceremony honoring the year's best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night.
Credit: Valeriy - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year's best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night.

Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for "Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town," and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for "I'd Climb Mountains," Vanessa Collier won in the contemporary blues female artist category, and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram won the award for contemporary blues male artist.

Other winners include Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo', Sue Foley and Annika Chambers.

Founded in 1980, the Blues Foundation has about 4,000 individual members and 173 affiliated blues societies.

The International Blues Challenge is also happening this weekend on Beale Street in Memphis. It runs May 6-9. Learn more at https://blues.org/international-blues-challenge/2022-schedule/.

We’re head back to Memphis for the 2022 Blues Music Awards 😎 🎸 🎶 #bluesmusicawards #bluesmusicawards2022 #tommycastro #tommycastroandthepainkillers

Posted by TOMMY CASTRO on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Our big Blues Music Week in Memphis will conclude with the much-anticipated 37th International Blues Challenge!...

Posted by The Blues Foundation on Friday, April 29, 2022

RELATED: Blues musician Taj Mahal gets Orpheum sidewalk star

RELATED: Elvis Presley's archived wardrobe featured in a new exhibit at Graceland

RELATED: Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash is coming back to FedExForum in July

RELATED: A Memphis icon gone: WDIA's Bobby O'Jay has died

RELATED: Just how did folks like the Beale Street Music Festival's temporary move to Liberty Park?

RELATED: 'If you keep working consistently, things will pay off': Memphis band grateful and excited ahead of BSMF debut

More Videos

In Other News

Wynonna and Ashley Judd tearfully accept The Judds Hall of Fame induction