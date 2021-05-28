Women of Soul concert series returns to the Orpheum in September

The evening will feature local powerhouse vocalists Stefanie Bolton, Tonya Dyson, Keia Johnson, and Rolynné. Tickets are on sale now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre is pleased to announce the return of the Women of Soul concert series on Friday, September 3 at 7pm. The evening will feature local powerhouse vocalists Stefanie Bolton, Tonya Dyson, Keia Johnson, and Rolynné. Tickets are on sale now.

“The pandemic pivot presented an opportunity for a long-time dream of mine to be realized – a concert series in partnership with Tonya Dyson and the Memphis Slim Collaboratory – that showcases the incredible musical talent that can be found right here in Memphis,” said Joy Truly Brown, Orpheum Director of Rentals & Events and creator of the Women of Soul Series. “After the amazing first Women of Soul concert in October 2020, I look forward to another thrilling evening of dynamic performances in September!”

Aretha Franklin. Betty Wright. Ann Peebles. Just a few of the trailblazers who paved the way for not just women in soul but in every genre of music. Their acrobatic vocal stylings and gut-wrenching delivery were only bested by those meaningful lyrics — cries for RESPECT or lamenting on how the rain reminds us of those things we wish to forget. These amazing women weaved stories of the beauty — as well as the pain — of womanhood. Fast forward a few decades, a new resurgence of soul began to spring up globally and Memphis is, once again, a guiding light. Open your hearts and ears to the new sounds of Memphis Soul in the second installment of the Women of Soul Concert Series.

Women of Soul is on Friday, September 3 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theatre. General admission tickets are $35 and available for purchase at orpheum-memphis.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000). For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com.