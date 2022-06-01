Tune in to ABC 24 Thursday for 'Women of the Movement'

The first two episodes of the ABC series, filmed in Memphis and Ripley, Tennessee, focus on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The video above is from December 2021.

It’s a must-see event Thursday night on ABC 24. The historical drama series, Women of the Movement, begins.

The first two episodes, filmed in Memphis and Ripley, Tennessee, focus on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. The 14-year old boy was kidnapped and lynched in Mississippi after reportedly whistling at a white woman.

Once her son's body was returned to his native Chicago, Till-Mobley held an open casket funeral to show the world her son's brutalized body.

"She was a little bitty woman that was a powerhouse," said Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer for the National Civil Rights Museum, which held an early screening for the series. "Mamie Till-Mobley is a mother of Emmett Till and very few people know a lot about her, but they will through this series."

Till-Mobley's actions helped jumpstart the Civil Rights Movements. Her actions inspired other Civil Rights icons to begin their work including Rosa Parks.

Morris said that black women have always been a major part of the groundwork that moved the Civil Rights Movement forward. From the Montgomery Bus Boycott to the Greensboro Sit-ins, black women played a part in changing the nation.

"If you know anything about the Civil Rights Movement, women were always a part of it. Maybe not always in the forefront, but absolutely a very important part of what was going on, a lot of good work was done by women in the movement," Morris said.

Women of the Movement airs Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC 24.

The #WomenoftheMovement series premiere is Thursday, January, 6 (8-10 p.m. EST), on ABC. The limited series, which was... Posted by Tennessee Entertainment Commission on Wednesday, January 5, 2022