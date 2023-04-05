Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith makes stop at Arlington liquor store for whiskey signing

Actor Forrie J. Smith visited Arlington, where he signed customized coffee-infused whiskey bottles at Caesar's Wine and Liquor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the actors from the popular TV show ‘Yellowstone’ made a visit to the Mid-South Wednesday.

The whiskey comes from a collaboration between Smith and whiskey brand Oak and Eden.

The actor said he used to enjoy a cup of cowboy coffee every morning before jumping on his horse, inspiring the flavor of the drink.

The store’s owner was excited to have the actor visit.

"It's very cool. I'm very surprised we were actually chosen to do this. We talked to our vendors and our vendors talked to us. We kind of scheduled out. We had to buy a certain amount, it was worth everything we did,” said Josh Gordin, Owner of Caesars Wine and Liquor.

The store plans to do more collaborations in the future with more celebrity appearances.